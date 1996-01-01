12. Meiosis
Genetic Variation During Meiosis
12. Meiosis Genetic Variation During Meiosis
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The recombinant frequencies of three different crosses involving two genes at a time are as follows:
Between B and W = 12%
Between T and W = 5%
Between B and T = 18%
Choose the correct order of the three linked genes.
The recombinant frequencies of three different crosses involving two genes at a time are as follows:
Between B and W = 12%
Between T and W = 5%
Between B and T = 18%
Choose the correct order of the three linked genes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B-W-T
B
W-B-T
C
T-B-W
D
B-T-W