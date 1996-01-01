To determine the order of body colour, wing size and eye colour genes on the chromosome of Drosophila, which of the following sets of crosses will you perform?
a. Cross 1 - ♂ wild-type heterozygous for normal wings and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes. Cross 2 - ♂ wild-type heterozygous for gray body and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes.
b. Cross 1 - ♂ wild-type homozygous for normal wings and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes. Cross 2 - ♂ wild-type homozygous for gray body and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes.
c. Cross 1 - ♂ wild-type heterozygous for normal wings and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes. Cross 2 - ♂ wild-type homozygous for gray body and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes.
d. Cross 1 - ♂ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes. Cross 2 - ♂ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes.
To determine the order of body colour, wing size and eye colour genes on the chromosome of Drosophila, which of the following sets of crosses will you perform?
a. Cross 1 - ♂ wild-type heterozygous for normal wings and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes. Cross 2 - ♂ wild-type heterozygous for gray body and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes.
b. Cross 1 - ♂ wild-type homozygous for normal wings and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes. Cross 2 - ♂ wild-type homozygous for gray body and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes.
c. Cross 1 - ♂ wild-type heterozygous for normal wings and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes. Cross 2 - ♂ wild-type homozygous for gray body and red eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes.
d. Cross 1 - ♂ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for vestigial wings and purple eyes. Cross 2 - ♂ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes x ♀ recessive homozygous for black body and purple eyes.