18. Biotechnology
DNA Fingerprinting
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
What privacy issues would you be worried about if you underwent genetic testing?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genetic privacy may be compromised
B
The results of genetic tests can be utilized to stop the development of illnesses.
C
The results of genetic tests can be utilized to ensure the early identification and treatment of hereditary illnesses
D
All of above.