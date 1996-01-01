18. Biotechnology
DNA Fingerprinting
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The use of DNA fingerprinting is advantageous in a broad range of situations, from criminal investigations to evolutionary research. Which of the following is considered a drawback of this technology?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Anyone at any age can be tested with this method without any major concerns.
B
It is a simple and painless procedure for the test participant.
C
It takes a short period of time to complete.
D
If the data is not protected in the lab, privacy concerns can arise.