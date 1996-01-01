2. Chemistry
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
2. Chemistry Introduction to Chemical Bonding
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the correct statement about types of chemical bonding formed between atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Atoms can only form ionic bonds between them
B
Chemical bonding is always formed between two similar atoms
C
Atoms can only form covalent bonds
D
The type of chemical bonding depends on the difference in electronegativities between bonding atoms