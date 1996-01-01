29. Fungi
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
An endophytic fungus was found to be present in a plant's roots. Upon testing its solubilizing property, it was confirmed that the fungi can solubilize the different types of insoluble organic phosphate without affecting the soil pH. Provided that Phosphate Solubilizing Microorganisms (PSM) have two means of phosphate solubilization (Phosphatase/Phytase production and Organic acid production), which of the following statements is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PSM solubilizes phosphate through organic acid production
B
PSM solubilizes phosphate through Phosphatase/Phytase production
C
PSM isolated from the roots is ineffective in phosphate solubilization
D
PSM uses both Phosphatase and organic acid in phosphate solubilization