13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Hydrohalogenation Reaction
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Write a hydrohalogenation reaction with excess HCl and name the organic product formed.
Ocimene, a compound isolated from the herb basil, has three double bonds and the IUPAC name 3,7-dimethyl-1, 3-6-octatriene.
b. Draw the structure of the compound formed if enough HBr is added to react with all the double bonds in ocimene.
Draw all possible products formed when 2-methyl-2-butene undergoes addition with HCl. Label them as being either the major or the minor product.
In the following addition reactions, are the given alkyl halides obtained as the major products? Give a reason for your answer.
a. 3-Chloro-3-ethylpentane from addition of HCl to 3-ethyl-2-pentene
What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what other reagent is also required for the reaction to occur.
c. <IMAGE>
1-Pentyne reacts with HBr in a 1:1 molar ratio to yield two different addition products, both being bromopentenes and having the chemical formula C₅H₉Br . Draw the structures of two possible products.