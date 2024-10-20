15. Aldehydes and Ketones
Tollens' and Benedict's Test
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Determine the product formed when the following compound undergoes the Benedict's test.
What was the starting material that created the following carboxylic acid product?
Draw the product when 2,3,5-trimethyloctanal is submerged in a basic copper (II) solution.
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test? (12.4)
a. propanal
b. ethanol
c. ethyl methyl ether
Which of the following will give a positive Tollens' test? (12.4)
a. 1-propanol
b. 2-propanol
c. hexanal
A fundamental difference between aldehydes and ketones is that one can be oxidized to carboxylic acids but the other cannot. Which is which? Give an example of a test to differentiate aldehydes from ketones.
Which of the following compounds will react with Tollens' reagent? With Benedict's reagent?
a. Cyclopentanon
b. Hexanal
c. <IMAGE>
Mention at least two simple chemical tests by which you can distinguish between benzaldehyde and benzoic acid.
A compound with the formula C₄H₈O is synthesized from 2-methyl-1-propanol and oxidizes easily to give a carboxylic acid. Draw the condensed structural formula and give the IUPAC name for the compound. (12.3, 12.4)
Compound A is a primary alcohol whose formula is C₃H₈O. When compound A is heated with strong acid, it dehydrates to form compound B (C₃H₆). When compound A is oxidized, compound C (C₃H₆O) forms. Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for compounds A, B, and C. (12.3, 12.4)