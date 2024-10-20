8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
Chemistry Gas Laws
A 10.0 L cylinder with a movable piston exerts 3.00 atm of pressure. What will happen to the pressure if the volume of the container increases to 20.0 L?
Multiple Choice
A sealed container with a movable piston contains a gas with a pressure of 1380 torr, a volume of 820 mL and a temperature of 31°C. What would the volume be if the new pressure is now 2.83 atm, while the temperature decreased to 25°C?
Textbook Question
Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following: a. The diaphragm contracts.
Textbook Question
Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following: c. The pressure within the lungs is higher than that of the atmosphere.
Textbook Question
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Boyle's law? Explain your answer.
Textbook Question
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Charles's law? Explain your answer.
Textbook Question
Which assumptions of the kinetic–molecular theory explain the behavior of gases described by Gay-Lussac's law? Explain your answer.
Textbook Question
A balloon is filled with helium gas with a partial pressure of 1.00 atm and neon gas with a partial pressure of 0.50 atm. For each of the following changes (a to e) of the initial balloon, select the diagram (A, B, or C) that shows the final volume of the balloon: (8.2, 8.3, 8.6) c. All of the neon gas is removed (T and P do not change).
Textbook Question
Indicate if pressure increases, decreases, or stays the same in each of the following: (8.2, 8.4, 8.6) a.
