2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
The Electron Configuration (Simplified)
Which electron configuration represents a violation of the Auf Bau Principle?
Multiple Choice
Identify the element with the given electron orbital diagram.
Multiple Choice
Write the electron configuration and electron orbital diagram for the following element:
Sulfur (Z = 16)
Multiple Choice
Write the ground state electron configuration for the following element:
Magnesium (Z = 12)
Textbook Question
Use the following orbital-filling diagram to show the electron configuration for As:
Textbook Question
Answer the following questions for the elements from cerium through lutetium: a. Are they metals or nonmetals? b. To what general class of elements do they belong? c. What subshell is being filled by electrons in these elements?
Textbook Question
Use arrows to show electron pairing in the valence p subshell of a. Sulfur b. Bromine c. Silicon
Textbook Question
What is wrong with the following electron configurations? a. Ni 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 3d^10 b. N 1s^2 2p^5 c. Si 1s^2 2s^2 2p d. Mg 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s
