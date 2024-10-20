12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Condensed Formula
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
When pentane is exposed to Br₂ in the presence of light, a halogenation reaction occurs. Write the formulas of:
All possible products containing only one bromine
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
e. CH₃―CH₂―CH₂―CH₂―CH₃
Identify each of the following as a formula of an organic or inorganic compound. For an organic compound, indicate if represented as molecular formula, expanded, or condensed structural formula:
b. CH₃―CH₂―CH₂―CH₃
Describe the difference between a Lewis structure and a condensed structure in terms of atoms and bonds shown in the structures.
Convert each of the Lewis structures shown into a condensed structural formula:
(c) <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkyl groups: (b) methyl