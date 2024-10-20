14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Naming Ethers
Name all unbranched ether and alcohol isomers with formula C5H12O and write their structural formulas.
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. Phenyl tert-butyl ether
f. 3-Methoxy-4-methyl-1-pentene
e. 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane
Draw the structural formulas of the following compounds:
2-Methoxy-2-methylpropane
Give the common name for each of the following:
a. CH₃−CH₂−CH₂−O−CH₂−CH₂−CH₃
b. cyclobutyl methyl ether
b. cyclopropyl ethyl ether