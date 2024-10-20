10. Acids and Bases
The pH Scale
The pH Scale
The pH Scale
Textbook Question
In an acidic solution, how does the concentration of H₃O⁺ compare to the concentration of OH⁻?
Textbook Question
Calculate the [H₃O⁺] of each aqueous solution with the following [OH⁻]: d. bile, 2.5 x 10⁻⁶ M
Textbook Question
Calculate the [H₃O⁺] of each aqueous solution with the following [OH⁻]: a. baking soda, 1.0 x 10⁻⁶ M
Textbook Question
State whether each of the following is acidic, basic, or neutral: c. drain cleaner, pH 11.2
Textbook Question
Calculate the pH of each solution given the following: f. [OH⁻] = 8.2 x 10⁻⁴ M
Textbook Question
Calculate the pH of each solution given the following: c. [OH⁻] = 1 x 10⁻⁵ M
Textbook Question
When food enters the stomach, HCl is released and the [H₃O⁺] of the stomach fluid rises to 4 x 10⁻² M. What is the pH of the stomach fluid?
Textbook Question
Solution A has a pH of 4.0, and solution B has a pH of 6.0. (10.6) a. Which solution is more acidic?
Textbook Question
Solution X has a pH of 9.0, and solution Y has a pH of 7.0. (10.6) a. Which solution is more acidic?
