17. Amines
Amine Reactions
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Write an equation for the acid-base equilibrium of:
a.Pyrrolidine and water
Label each species in the equilibrium as either an acid or a base.
Explain what bonds must be made or broken and where the electrons go when the hydrogen-bonded water between the two amines shown on page 507 reacts to form an amine, ammonium ion, and OH⁻.
Draw the structures of the ammonium ions formed when the amines in Problem 16.30 are treated with acid.
Complete the following equations (hint: remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair and one with four does not; see Worked Examples 16.4 and 16.5 for help):
a. <IMAGE>
Complete the following equations. (Hint: Remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair and one with four does not; see Worked Examples 16.4 and 16.5 for help.)
a. <IMAGE>
Choline has the following structure. Do you think that this substance reacts with aqueous hydrochloric acid? If so, what is the product? If not, why not? <IMAGE>
Complete the following equations (Hint: Answers may include concepts learned from previous organic chapters):
c. <IMAGE>
Complete the following equations (Hint: Answers may include concepts learned from previous organic chapters):
e. <IMAGE>
Determine the ammonium ion formed in the following reaction between diethylamine and hydrobromic acid.
Arrange the following compounds in order of increasing boiling point. Explain why you placed them in that order.
a. <IMAGE>
The structure of the amino acid lysine (in its uncharged form) is shown below.
<IMAGE>
b. Is lysine likely to be water-soluble? Explain.
Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
c. N-methylaniline
Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HCl:
c. aniline
Write the balanced chemical equations for the (1) reaction of each of the following amines with water and (2) neutralization with HBr:
b. propylamine
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following: (14.5)
a. CH₃―CH₂―NH₂ + H₂O ⇌