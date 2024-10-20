14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
Naming Alcohols
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
b. 2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
a. 2,4-Dimethyl-2-heptanol
Draw all possible cyclic C₇H₁₄O alcohol isomers having a cyclohexane ring and a methyl group. (Hint: Adapt the method described in Worked Example 12.12 to arrive at your answers.)
a. Identify each alcohol named in Problem 14.32 as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
e. 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
f. 3,3-Dimethyl-1,6-heptanediol
Write the formulas and IUPAC names for the following common alcohols (Hint: See Table 14.1).
a. Rubbing alcohol
Write the formulas and IUPAC names for the following common alcohols (Hint: See Table 14.1).
d. Diol used as antifreeze (two answers)
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 4-bromophenol
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
a. <IMAGE>
Write the balanced chemical equation for the complete combustion of each of the following compounds:
b. 3-hexanol
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following: (12.1)
b. 2-methyl-3-pentanol
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula for each of the following: (12.1)
d. 2,4-dibromophenol
Draw the condensed structural formulas and give the IUPAC names for all the alcohols that have the formula C₅H₁₂O. (12.1)
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c. <IMAGE>
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 2-methyl-2-butanol
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d. <IMAGE>
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
c. <IMAGE>
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
b. <IMAGE>
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols: (12.1)
c. <IMAGE>