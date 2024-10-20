21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
Oxidative Phosphorylation
All of the following pump H+ ions across the inner membrane of mitochondria except:
The reduced coenzymes NADH and FADH₂ are oxidized in the ETS. What is the final electron acceptor of the ETS? What is the function of the H⁺ ion in ATP synthesis?
The electron-transport chain uses several different metal ions, especially iron, copper, zinc, and manganese. Why are metals used frequently in these two pathways? What can metals do better than organic biomolecules?
What does the term “oxidative phosphorylation” mean? What is substrate-level phosphorylation? Are these processes the same? Explain.
Oxidative phosphorylation has three reaction products.
a. What is the energy-carrying product?
Match the following ATP yields to reactions a to g: (18.4, 18.5, 18.6)
1.5 ATP 2.5 ATP 7 ATP 10 ATP
12 ATP 32 ATP 36 ATP
f. NADH + H⁺ is oxidized to NAD⁺ .
According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?