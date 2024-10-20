9. Solutions
Solubility: Temperature Effect
9. Solutions
Solubility: Temperature Effect
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
In general, as the temperature increases, the solubility of gas in a given liquid ________________, and the solubility of most solids in a given liquid ________________.
a. Increases, increases
b. increases, decreases
c. decreases, increases
d. decreases, decreases
386
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
A solution is prepared by dissolving 12.5 g of KBr in 20 mL of water at 60 °C (see Figure 9.3). Is this solution saturated, unsaturated, or supersaturated? What will happen if the solution is cooled to 10 °C?
465
views
Textbook Question
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution: c. A uric acid concentration of 4.6 mg/100 mL in the kidney does not cause gout.
384
views
Textbook Question
State whether each of the following refers to a saturated or an unsaturated solution: a. A crystal added to a solution does not change in size.
409
views
Textbook Question
Explain the following observations: a. More sugar dissolves in hot tea than in iced tea.
264
views
Textbook Question
Use the following graph for problems 1.55 and 1.56:
d. Does the solubility of carbon dioxide increase or decrease with an increase in temperature?
264
views
Textbook Question
If all the solute is dissolved in diagram 1, how would heating or cooling the solution cause each of the following changes? (9.3) a. 2 to 3
346
views
Showing 8 of 8 practice