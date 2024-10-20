2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements: e. gallium
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements: c. calcium
An unidentified element is found to have an electron configuration by shell of 2 8 18 8 2. To what group and period does this element belong? Is the element a metal or a nonmetal? How many protons does an atom of the element have? What is the name of the element? Write its electron-dot symbol.
Consider the following Lewis symbols for elements X and Y: (6.1, 6.2, 6.5) c. What ions would be formed by X and Y?
Consider an ion with the symbol X²⁺ formed from a representative element. (6.1, 6.2, 6.3) b. What is the Lewis symbol of the element?
