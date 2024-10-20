16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Ester Reactions: Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis
Write a common name for the carboxylic acid produced in the following reaction.
Draw the products you would obtain from acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of the following esters.
a. Isopropyl benzoate
b. <IMAGE>
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products of the following:
b. <IMAGE>
Ethyl octanoate is a flavor component of mangoes.
c. Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of ethyl octanoate.
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formulas for the products from the acid- or base-catalyzed hydrolysis of each of the following:
a. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>