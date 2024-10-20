26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Types of RNA
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Which type of RNA contains groups of 3 nucleotides that code for a specific amino acid?
If tRNA has an anticodon 3’ UCG 5’, which of the following is the complementary mRNA codon?
Which type of RNA contains groups of 3 nucleotides that code for a specific amino acid?
If tRNA has an anticodon 3’ UCG 5’, which of the following is the complementary mRNA codon?
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA: (17.4)
a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA: (17.4)
b. brings amino acids to the ribosomes for protein synthesis
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA? (17.5)
a. AGC
What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA? (17.5)
a. GUG
Match the following statements with rRNA, mRNA, or tRNA: (17.4)
c. carries genetic information from the nucleus to the ribosomes
Match the following statements with mRNA, rRNA, or tRNA: a. combines with proteins to form ribosomes
Match the following statements with mRNA, rRNA, or tRNA: b. contains anticodons