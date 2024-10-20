26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
The Genetic Code
Determine the number of bases in the information strand for the gene that codes for the peptide below:
Pro–His–Gly–Gly–Lys–Arg
Identify the amino acid for which the codon GAG codes, and what other codon could encode for this same amino acid?
Insulin is synthesized as preproinsulin, which has 81 amino acids. How many heterocyclic bases must be present in the informational DNA strand to code for preproinsulin (assuming no introns are present)?
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
a. ACC ACA ACU
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. UAC GGG AGA UGU
Use three-letter and one-letter abbreviations to write the amino acid sequence for the peptide from each of the following mRNA sequences:
c. AUG CAC AAG GAA GUA CUG
What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids? (17.5)
a. threonine
What are the possible codons for each of the following amino acids? (17.5)
b. arginine
Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin leucine enkephalin (leu-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA? (17.5)
AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU CUA UAA
Endorphins are polypeptides that reduce pain. What is the amino acid order for the endorphin methionine enkephalin (met-enkephalin), which has the following mRNA? (17.5)
AUG UAC GGU GGA UUU AUG UAA
Provide the amino acid corresponding to each of the following codons:
b. CCA