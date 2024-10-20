Match the terms (a) allosteric control, (b) feedback control, and (c) zymogen activation with each of the following:

_______ Pepsinogen is converted into its active form (pepsin) by losing 44 amino acids from its primary structure.

_______ A small molecule attaches to the enzyme and makes an active site available to a substrate.

_______ The end-product of a metabolic pathway decreases the activity of the enzyme in the first step.

_______ Alanine binds to pyruvate kinase and reduces active site availability for the enzyme's substrate.