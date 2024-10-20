Skip to main content
19. Enzymes
Enzyme Regulation: Covalent Modification

Practice this topic

Open Question

Match the terms (a) allosteric control, (b) feedback control, and (c) zymogen activation with each of the following:

_______ Pepsinogen is converted into its active form (pepsin) by losing 44 amino acids from its primary structure.

_______ A small molecule attaches to the enzyme and makes an active site available to a substrate.

_______ The end-product of a metabolic pathway decreases the activity of the enzyme in the first step.

_______ Alanine binds to pyruvate kinase and reduces active site availability for the enzyme's substrate.

Open Question

Match the terms (a) allosteric control, (b) feedback control, (c) zymogen activation, and (d) phosphorylation/dephosphorylation with each of the following:

_______ Proline inhibits glutamate 5-kinase, the enzyme in the first step of the biosynthesis of proline from glutamate. 

_______ Glycogen synthase loses its catalytic activity when it is phosphorylated.

_______ Proelastase is converted to its active form elastase when it loses some part of its polypeptide backbone.

_______ Adenosine monophosphate binds to phosphofructokinase-1 and increases its activity.

