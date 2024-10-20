1. Matter and Measurements
Temperature (Simplified)
Multiple Choice
Which of the following containers would have the greatest flow of thermal energy in the form of heat?
Multiple Choice
At what temperature is the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit equal to the temperature in degrees Celsius?
Textbook Question
b. During extreme hypothermia, a child's temperature dropped to 20.6 °C. What was his temperature in degrees Fahrenheit?
Textbook Question
a. Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?
Textbook Question
After a week, biochemical reactions in compost slow, and the temperature drops to 45 °C. The dark brown organic-rich mixture is ready for use in the garden. What is this temperature in degrees Fahrenheit? In kelvins? (3.3)
Textbook Question
Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit: (3.3) b. The lowest recorded temperature in the world was 89.2 °C in Vostok, Antarctica, on July 21, 1983.
Textbook Question
Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit: (3.3) a. The highest recorded temperature in the world was 58.0 °C in El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922.
