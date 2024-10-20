Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Isomers

13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds

Isomers

Practice this topic

Textbook Question

For each pair of molecules, identify the pair as:


A. structural isomers.

B. the same molecule (conformational isomers).

C. cis–trans stereoisomers.

D. different molecules.                                                                                                                                                                 

                                                                                                                                                                                     (b) <IMAGE>

69
views
Showing 44 of 44 practice