12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Alkanes with Substituents
The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names. <IMAGE>
The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names. <IMAGE>
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
4-tert-Butyl-2-methylheptane
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
4,4-Diethyl-3-methyloctane
The following names are incorrect. Write the structural formula that agrees with the apparent name, and then write the correct name of the compound
Convert each of the following line-angle formulas to a condensed structural formula and give its IUPAC name: (11.3)
a. <IMAGE>
Draw the skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:
(a) 2,3-dimethylpentane
Draw the skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:
(a) 3-ethylhexane
Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:
(a) <IMAGE>
Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:
(c) <IMAGE>