18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Primary Protein Structure
How many ways can four different amino acids be arranged in a peptide so that each peptide is unique?
How many amino acid units do these atoms come from? Why are these units planar?
Bradykinin, a peptide that helps to regulate blood pressure, has the primary structure Arg-Pro-Pro-Gly-Phe-Ser-Pro-Phe-Arg.
a. Draw the complete structural formula of bradykinin.
What is meant by the following terms as they apply to protein structure, and what bonds or molecular interactions stabilize that level of structure?
a. Primary structure
Explain why each of the following pairs are complementary proteins:
a. beans and oats
Seeds and vegetables are often deficient in one or more essential amino acids. Using the following table, state whether each combination provides all of the essential amino acids: (16.2)
<IMAGE>
b. lima beans and cornmeal
<IMAGE>
a. rice and lima beans
<IMAGE>
c. oatmeal and lima beans