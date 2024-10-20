26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids
Draw the full structure of the DNA trinucleotide G-A-T and label its 5’ and 3’ ends.
Draw the following primary structure based on the following description:
Draw 3 nucleotides with deoxyribose sugars with dTMP bases connected by phosphodiester bonds.
Is a DNA molecule neutral, negatively charged, or positively charged? Explain.
What is the difference between the 3′ end and the 5′ end of a polynucleotide?
Draw the complete structure of the RNA dinucleotide U-C. Identify the 5′ and 3′ ends of the dinucleotide.
For the following molecule:
<IMAGE>
a. Label the three nucleic acid building blocks it contains.
Draw the condensed structural formula for the dinucleotide G C that would be in RNA.
Draw the dinucleotide AT that would be found in DNA. Label the 5' and 3' ends of your structure. Identify the phosphodiester bond.