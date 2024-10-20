10. Acids and Bases
Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
How many grams of HNO3 are required to completely neutralize 110.0 mL of 0.770 M LiOH?
Multiple Choice
What is the molar mass of a 0.350 g sample of a HA acid if it requires 50.0 mL of 0.440 M Sr(OH)2 to completely neutralize it? A is used as a place holder for the unknown nonmetal of the acid.
Textbook Question
If 32.8 mL of a 0.162 M NaOH solution is required to titrate 25.0 mL of a solution of H₂SO₄, what is the molarity of the H₂SO₄ solution? H₂SO₄(aq) + 2KOH(aq) → 2H₂O(l) + K₂SO₄(aq)
Textbook Question
How many grams of Al(OH)₃ are required to neutralize 150. mL of stomach acid with a pH of 1.5?
Textbook Question
A 0.205 M NaOH solution is used to titrate 20.0 mL of a solution of H₂SO₄. If 45.6 mL of the NaOH solution is required to reach the endpoint, what is the molarity of the H₂SO₄ solution? (10.7) H₂SO₄(aq) + 2NaOH(aq) → 2H₂O(l) + Na₂SO₄
Textbook Question
Calculate the volume, in milliliters, of a 0.150 M NaOH solution that will completely neutralize each of the following: (10.7) a. 25.0 mL of a 0.288 M HCl solution
Textbook Question
Determine each of the following for a 0.100 M HBr solution: (10.5, 10.6, 10.7) d. milliliters of the HBr solution required to neutralize 36.0 mL of a 0.250 M LiOH solution
Textbook Question
One of the most acidic lakes in the United States is Little Echo Pond in the Adirondacks in New York. Recently, this lake had a pH of 4.2, well below the recommended pH of 6.5. (10.6, 10.7) c. One way to raise the pH (and restore aquatic life) is to add limestone (CaCO₃). How many grams of CaCO₃ are needed to neutralize 1.0 kL of the acidic water from Little Echo Pond if the acid is sulfuric acid? H₂SO₄(aq) + CaCO₃(s) → CO₂(g) + H₂O(l) + CaCO₄(aq)
Textbook Question
The daily output of stomach acid (gastric juice) is 1000 mL to 2000 mL. Prior to a meal, stomach acid (HCl) typically has a pH of 1.42. (10.6, 10.7) c. The antacid milk of magnesia contains 400. mg of Mg(OH)₂ per teaspoon. Write the neutralization equation, and calculate the number of milliliters of stomach acid neutralized by 1 tablespoon of milk of magnesia (1tablespoon = 3teaspoons).
