Table of contents
- 1. Matter and Measurements
- What is Chemistry?
- The Scientific Method
- Classification of Matter
- States of Matter
- Physical & Chemical Changes
- Chemical Properties
- Physical Properties
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
- Temperature (Simplified)
- Scientific Notation
- SI Units (Simplified)
- Metric Prefixes
- Significant Figures (Simplified)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
- Significant Figures: In Calculations
- Conversion Factors (Simplified)
- Dimensional Analysis
- Density
- Specific Gravity
- Density of Geometric Objects
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects
- 2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
- The Atom (Simplified)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)
- Isotopes
- Ions (Simplified)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)
- Atomic Mass (Conceptual)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols
- Periodic Table: Classifications
- Periodic Table: Group Names
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)
- Law of Definite Proportions
- Atomic Theory
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
- Electronic Structure
- Electronic Structure: Shells
- Electronic Structure: Subshells
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)
- Electron Arrangements
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)
- Ions and the Octet Rule
- Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)
- 3. Ionic Compounds
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges
- Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)
- Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)
- Ionic Bonding
- Naming Monoatomic Cations
- Naming Monoatomic Anions
- Polyatomic Ions
- Naming Ionic Compounds
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds
- Naming Ionic Hydrates
- Naming Acids
- 4. Molecular Compounds
- Covalent Bonds
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds
- Molecular Models
- Bonding Preferences
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)
- Multiple Bonds
- Multiple Bonds (Simplified)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)
- 5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
- Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change
- Law of Conservation of Mass
- Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
- Solubility Rules
- Molecular Equations
- Types of Chemical Reactions
- Complete Ionic Equations
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers
- Redox Reactions
- Spontaneous Redox Reactions
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
- Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)
- Galvanic Cell (Simplified)
- 6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
- 7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
- Nature of Energy
- First Law of Thermodynamics
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
- Bond Energy
- Thermochemical Equations
- Heat Capacity
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)
- Hess's Law
- Rate of Reaction
- Energy Diagrams
- Chemical Equilibrium
- The Equilibrium Constant
- Le Chatelier's Principle
- Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)
- Spontaneous Reaction
- Entropy (Simplified)
- Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)
- 8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
- Pressure Units
- Kinetic Molecular Theory
- The Ideal Gas Law
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications
- Chemistry Gas Laws
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
- Standard Temperature and Pressure
- Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)
- Gas Stoichiometry
- Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
- Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
- Heating and Cooling Curves
- 9. Solutions
- Solutions
- Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
- Solutions: Mass Percent
- Percent Concentrations
- Molarity
- Osmolarity
- Parts per Million (ppm)
- Solubility: Temperature Effect
- Intro to Henry's Law
- Henry's Law Calculations
- Dilutions
- Solution Stoichiometry
- Electrolytes (Simplified)
- Equivalents
- Molality
- The Colligative Properties
- Boiling Point Elevation
- Freezing Point Depression
- Osmosis
- Osmotic Pressure
- 10. Acids and Bases
- Acid-Base Introduction
- Arrhenius Acid and Base
- Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base
- Acid and Base Strength
- Ka and Kb
- The pH Scale
- Auto-Ionization
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases
- Acid-Base Equivalents
- Acid-Base Reactions
- Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)
- Ionic Salts (Simplified)
- Buffers
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
- Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)
- 11. Nuclear Chemistry
- BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures
- BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions
- 12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
- 13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
- 14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur
- 15. Aldehydes and Ketones
- 16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
- 17. Amines
- 18. Amino Acids and Proteins
- 19. Enzymes
- 20. Carbohydrates
- Intro to Carbohydrates
- Classification of Carbohydrates
- Fischer Projections
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers
- D vs L Enantiomers
- Cyclic Hemiacetals
- Intro to Haworth Projections
- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides
- Mutarotation
- Reduction of Monosaccharides
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides
- Glycosidic Linkage
- Disaccharides
- Polysaccharides
- 21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
- 22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
- 23. Lipids
- 24. Lipid Metabolism
- 25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism
- 26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
- Intro to Nucleic Acids
- Nitrogenous Bases
- Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation
- Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides
- Phosphodiester Bond Formation
- Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids
- Base Pairing
- DNA Double Helix
- Intro to DNA Replication
- Steps of DNA Replication
- Types of RNA
- Overview of Protein Synthesis
- Transcription: mRNA Synthesis
- Processing of pre-mRNA
- The Genetic Code
- Introduction to Translation
- Translation: Protein Synthesis
