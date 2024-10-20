9. Solutions
Molarity
9. Solutions
Molarity
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Hypernatremia is a medical condition where a patient has high levels of sodium in their blood, and is the result of the body containing too little water. A patient has a measured sodium level of 165 mM. If 30.0 mL of their blood were drawn, what mass (in ng) of sodium would be present?
1046
views
5
rank
Multiple Choice
2.64 grams of an unknown compound was dissolved in water to yield 150 mL of solution. The concentration of the solution was 0.075 M. What was the molecular weight of the substance?
1084
views
4
rank
Multiple Choice
A solution with a final volume of 750.0 mL was prepared by dissolving 30.00 mL of benzene (C6H6, density = 0.8787 g/mL) in dichloromethane. Calculate the molarity of benzene in the solution.
1195
views
1
rank
Textbook Question
The concentration of cholesterol (C₂₇H₄₆O) in blood is approximately 5.0 mM. How many grams of cholesterol are in 250 mL of blood?
435
views
Textbook Question
If you had only 23 g of KOH remaining in a bottle, how many milliliters of 10.0% (m/v) solution could you prepare? How many milliliters of 0.25 M solution?
526
views
Textbook Question
Sodium thiosulfate (Na₂S₂O₃)the major component in photographic fixer solution, reacts with silver bromide to dissolve it according to the following reaction: AgBr(s)+2 Na₂S₂O₃ (aq) → Na₃Ag(S₂O₃)₂(aq)+ NaBr(aq) b. How many mL of 0.02 M Na₂S₂O₃ contain this number of moles?
491
views
Textbook Question
In a laboratory experiment, a 10.0-mL sample of NaCl solution is poured into an evaporating dish with a mass of 24.10 g. The combined mass of the evaporating dish and NaCl solution is 36.15 g. After heating, the evaporating dish and dry NaCl have a combined mass of 25.50 g. (9.4) b. What is the molarity (M) of the NaCl solution?
496
views
Textbook Question
A solution is prepared with 70.0 g of HNO₃ and 130.0 g of H₂O. The HNO₃ solution has a density of 1.21 g/mL. (9.4) d. What is the molarity (M) of the solution?
519
views
Showing 10 of 10 practice