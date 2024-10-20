Reaction of A (green spheres) with B (blue spheres) is shown in the following diagram:

Which equation best describes the reaction? a. A₂ + 2 B → A₂B₂ b. 10 A + 5 B₂ → 5 A₂B₂ c. 2 A + B₂ → A₂B₂ d. 5 A + 5 B₂ → 5 A₂B₂