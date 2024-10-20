7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Entropy (Simplified)
Entropy (Simplified)
Entropy (Simplified)
Predict how the entropy of the substance is affected in the following processes:
CH4 (g, 125°C) → CH4 (g, 200°C)
Textbook Question
Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes? 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
Textbook Question
Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes? Polymeric complex carbohydrates are metabolized by the body, converted into smaller simple sugars.
Textbook Question
Which of the following processes results in an increase in entropy of the system? a. A drop of ink spreading out when it is placed in water b. Steam condensing into drops on windows c. Constructing a building from loose bricks
Textbook Question
For each of the following processes, specify whether entropy increases or decreases. Explain each of your answers. Assembling a jigsaw puzzle
Textbook Question
For the reaction NaCl(s) →^(water) Na +(aq) + Cl -(aq), ∆H = +1 kcal/mol (+4.184 kJ/mol) Does entropy increase or decrease in this process?
Textbook Question
For the reaction 2 Hg(l) O2 → 2HgO(s), ∆H = -43 kcal/mol (-180 kJ/mol). Does entropy increase or decrease in this process? Explain.
Textbook Question
The following reaction is used in the industrial synthesis of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) polymer: Cl2(g) + H2C=CH2(g) → ClCH2CH2Cl(l) ∆H = -52kcal/mol (-218 kJ/mol) Is ∆S positive or negative for this process?
