7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
The Equilibrium Constant
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
The Equilibrium Constant
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
State which is greater in amount: reactants or products, based on the given equilibrium constant, K.
a) N2 (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO (g) K = 1.0 x 1020
b) 2 CO (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 CO2 (g) K = 2.2 x 10-22
c) 2 BrCl (g) ⇌ Br2 (g) + Cl2 (g) K = 1
1864
views
7
rank
Multiple Choice
The decomposition of nitrogen monoxide can be achieved under high temperatures to create the products of nitrogen and oxygen gas.
6 NO(aq) ⇌ 3 N2(aq) + 3 O2(aq)
a) What is the equilibrium equation for the reaction above?
b) What is the equilibrium expression for the reverse reaction.
2131
views
6
rank
Multiple Choice
The equilibrium constant, K, for 2 NO (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO2 (g) is 6.9 x 102.
What is the [NO] in an equilibrium mixture of gaseous NO, O2, and NO2 at 500 K that contains 1.5 x 10 –2 M O2 and 4.3 x 10 –3 M NO2?
4890
views
13
rank
Textbook Question
Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium. Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) K (at 727 °C) = 24.2
432
views
Textbook Question
Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium. Sucrose(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ Glucose(aq) + Fructose(aq) K = 1.4 x 10^5
325
views
Textbook Question
The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium: <.> Calculate the value for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.
304
views
Textbook Question
The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium: <.> Write the expression for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.
315
views
Textbook Question
Write the equilibrium constant expressions for the following reactions: 2 CO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 CO2(g)
507
views
Textbook Question
Write the equilibrium constant expressions for the following reactions. C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)
422
views
Textbook Question
Use your answer from Problem 7.53 to calculate the following: [N2O4] at equilibrium when [NO2] = 0.0250 mol/L
359
views
Textbook Question
Use your answer from Problem 7.54 to calculate the following: [O2] at equilibrium when [CO2] = 0.18 mol/L and [CO] = 0.0200 mol/L
320
views
Textbook Question
Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks: 3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g) For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 x 10^-29 at 25 °C. Are the reactants or the products favored at equilibrium?
706
views
Textbook Question
Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor. This reaction haS K = 2.3 x 10^-18. Are the reactants or the products favored?
879
views
Textbook Question
Ammonia reacts slowly in air to produce nitrogen monoxide and water vapor: NH3(g) + O2(g) ⇌ NO(g) + H2O(g) + Heat Write the equilibrium equation.
1189
views
Showing 15 of 15 practice