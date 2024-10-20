23. Lipids
Triacylglycerols
Draw a skeletal structure of a triglyceride with linolenic acid (C1) and 2 palmitoleic acids. State whether it would have high or low melting point.
Draw the structure of glyceryl trilaurate, which is made from glycerol and three lauric acid molecules.
There are two isomeric triacylglycerol molecules whose components are glycerol, one palmitic acid unit, and two stearic acid units. Draw the structures of both, and explain how they differ.
Draw the structure of a triacylglycerol made from two molecules of myristic acid and one molecule of linolenic acid.
Which of the following terms apply to the compound shown below? (Hint: Look at the functional groups and the bonds involved to begin analyzing the compound part by part in comparison to the lipids discussed in this chapter.) <IMAGE>
e. A lipid
Identify the components (1 to 6) contained in each of the following lipids (a to d): (15.1, 15.2, 15.3, 15.5, 15.6)
1. glycerol
2. fatty acid
3. phosphate
4. amino alcohol
5. steroid nucleus
6. sphingosine
d. triacylglycerol
Draw the condensed structural formula for a triacylglycerol that contains stearic acid and glycerol.
Draw the condensed structural formula for a mixed triacylglycerol that contains two palmitic acid molecules and one oleic acid molecule on the center carbon of glycerol.
Identify each of the following as a fatty acid, soap, triacylglycerol, wax, glycerophospholipid, sphingolipid, or steroid: (15.1, 15.2, 15.3, 15.5, 15.6)
d. glyceryl tripalmitate (tripalmitin)