9. Solutions
Percent Concentrations
How many mL of ethanol are contained in a 750.0 mL bottle of wine that contains 11.0% (v/v) of ethanol?
Multiple Choice
Calculate the grams of solute needed to prepare the following:450 mL of a 2.0% m/v KOH solution.
Multiple Choice
What is the mass/volume percent concentration of the following solutions:0.075 mol sucrose (C12H22O11) in 270 mL of solution.
Multiple Choice
The pain reliever ibuprofen is sold as an oral suspension for children 2-11 years of age. How many milligrams would you obtain in a 2.7 tsp dose if it contains 100 mg per 5 mL? (1 tsp = 5 mL)
Textbook Question
A mouthwash contains 22.5% (v/v) alcohol. If the bottle of mouthwash contains 355 mL, what is the volume, in milliliters, of alcohol?
Textbook Question
What is the difference between a 5.00% (m/m) glucose solution and a 5.00% (m/v) glucose solution?
Textbook Question
What is the difference between a 10.0% (v/v) methanol (CH₄O) solution and a 10.0% (m/m) methanol solution?
Textbook Question
Calculate the mass/volume percent (m/v) for the solute in each of the following: a. 75 g of Na₂SO₄ in 250 mL of Na₂SO₄ solution
Textbook Question
Calculate the grams or milliliters of solute needed to prepare the following: c. 250. mL of a 10.0% (v/v) acetic acid solution
Textbook Question
A dilute aqueous solution of boric acid, H₃BO₃ is often used as an eyewash. How would you prepare 500.0 mL of a 0.50% (m/v) boric acid solution?
Textbook Question
What is the mass/volume percent concentration of the following solutions? a. 0.078 mol KCl in 75 mL of solution b. 0.044 mol sucrose (C₁₂H₂₂ O₁₁) in 380 mL of solution
Textbook Question
How many moles of each substance are needed to prepare the following solutions? a. 50.0 mL of 8.0% (m/v) KCl (MW=74.55g/mol) b. 200.0 mL of 7.5% (m/v) acetic acid (MW=60.05g/mol)
Textbook Question
A patient receives 100. mL of 20.% (m/v) mannitol solution every hour. b. How many grams of mannitol does the patient receive in 12 h?
Textbook Question
A patient needs 100. g of glucose in the next 12 h. How many liters of a 5% (m/v) glucose solution must be given?
Textbook Question
Nalorphine, a relative of morphine, is used to combat withdrawal symptoms in heroin users. How many milliliters of a 0.40% (m/v) solution of nalorphine must be injected to obtain a dose of 1.5 mg?
Textbook Question
An 80-proof brandy is a 40.% (v/v) ethanol solution. The 'proof' is twice the percent concentration of alcohol in the beverage. How many milliliters of alcohol are present in 750 mL of brandy? (9.4)
