12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
What are the IUPAC names of the following cycloalkanes? Remember to assign priority to the attached groups alphabetically. <IMAGE>
What is wrong with the following names? It will be helpful to draw the structures as named before making your decision.
1-Ethyl-2-methyl-3-ethylcyclopentane
Write condensed structures for the following compounds:
3-Ethyl-1-isopropyl-5-methylcycloheptane
The following names are incorrect. Tell what is wrong with each, and provide the correct names. <IMAGE>
Consider the compound ethylcyclopentane. (7.4, 7.7, 8.6, 11.3, 11.4)
a. Draw the line-angle formula for ethylcyclopentane.
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following:
d. 2,3-dichlorohexane
Draw the condensed structural or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following: (11.3, 11.5, 11.6)
a. bromocyclopropane
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following alkanes:
d. 1-bromo-2-chloroethane
Use Tables 4.1 and 4.2 to help you answer these practice problems.
Name the straight-chain alkanes or cycloalkanes whose structure or formula is shown:
(b) C₆H₁₂
Draw skeletal structures for each of the following molecules:
(a) ethylcyclopropane
Use Tables 4.1 and 4.2 to help you answer these practice problems.
Name the straight-chain alkanes or cycloalkanes whose structure or formula is shown:
(b) <IMAGE>
Give the structure and name of the cycloalkanes described.
(a) A compound whose molecular formula is C₆H₁₂ and contains a five-membered ring