12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
Identify the type of functional group(s) present within the following compound.
Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(a) C3H6O containing an aldehyde functional group
Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) C3H6O2 containing a carboxylic acid functional group
Convert the following models into line drawings and identify the functional groups in each:
<IMAGE>
For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:
(a) Alcohol
For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:
(d) Ether
Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(b) An ester with the formula C6H12O2
Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) A compound with the formula C3H7NOS that is both an amide and a thiol
Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) An aromatic compound that is also an ether, C8H10O
Identify the indicated functional groups in the following molecules:
b. Thienamycin, an antibiotic <IMAGE>
The line structure for pregabalin (Lyrica) is shown as follows:
<IMAGE>
Identify carbons a–d as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary.
Avobenzone is a common ingredient in sunscreen. Its structural formula is shown. <IMAGE>
a. What functional groups are in avobenzone?
A compound called resveratrol is an antioxidant, found in the skin of grapes. Identify the functional groups in resveratrol. (12.1, 12.3) <IMAGE> <IMAGE>
A compound called cinnamaldehyde is found in cinnamon. Identify the functional groups in cinnamaldehyde. (12.1, 12.3) <IMAGE> <IMAGE>
Name the four functional groups circled in the following molecule:
<IMAGE>
Amoxicillin, an antibiotic
ALLIED Health Identify all the functional groups present in the following:
(a) <IMAGE> Benzocain, active ingredient in Orajel®
ALLIED Health Identify all the functional groups present in the following:
(a) <IMAGE> Aspartame, an artificial sweetener
ALLIED Health Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(a) <IMAGE>
Gamma-aminobutyric acid
ALLIED Health Identify all of the functional groups in each of the following molecules:
(b) <IMAGE>
Pseudoephedrine