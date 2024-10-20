13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Benzene
The common name for a disbstituted benzene with two methyl groups is xylene. Draw a structure for meta-xylene.
Draw structures corresponding to the following names (refer to Table 13.2 if necessary):
a. m-Chloronitrobenzene
b. o-Nitrotoluene
c. p-Methylaniline
d. p-Nitrophenol
What prefixes are used in naming the following?
a. A 1,3-disubstituted benzene
b. A 1,4-disubstituted benzene
Write structural formulas for compounds that meet the following descriptions:
d. A disubstituted benzene with a total of 8 carbons (three possibilities)
The following names are incorrect by IUPAC rules. Draw the structures represented by the following names, and write their correct names. Label each as being symmetrically or unsymmetrically substituted.
a. 2-Methyl-4-hexene
b. 1,3-Dimethyl-1-hexyne
Explosives used in mining contain TNT, or trinitrotoluene. (11.8)
a. If the functional group nitro is ― NO₂ draw the line-angle formula for 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene, one isomer of TNT.
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following: (11.8)
b. 2,5-dibromophenol
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following compounds:
c. 1,2,4-trichlorobenzene
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following compounds:
c. 4-ethyltoluene
b. TNT is actually a mixture of isomers of trinitrotoluene. Draw the line-angle formulas for two other possible isomers.