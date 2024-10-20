17. Amines
Classifying Amines
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines.
a. CH₃(CH₂)₄ CH₂NH₂
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines.
b. CH₃CH₂CH₂NHCH(CH₃)₂
Identify the following compounds as primary, secondary, or tertiary amines. <IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
a. For the compound above, identify each nitrogen as either a primary, secondary, tertiary, quaternary, or aromatic amine.
In the following structure, identify each functional group as primary, secondary, tertiary amine, or as a quaternary ammonium ion.
Provide compounds that fit the following descriptions:
a. Two amines that are gases at room temperature
b. A heterocyclic amine
c. A compound with an amine group on an aromatic ring
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c <IMAGE>
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d. <IMAGE>
Classify each of the following amines as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c. <IMAGE>