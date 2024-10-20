26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Base Pairing
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Four species shown below give the percentages of A–T pairings vs G–C pairings. Based on only the information given, which species would have the most significant strength in their base interactions?
Cytosine (C) makes up 42% of the nucleotides in a sample of DNA from an organism. Approximately what percentage of the nucleotides in this sample will be thymine (T)?
Four species shown below give the percentages of A–T pairings vs G–C pairings. Based on only the information given, which species would have the most significant strength in their base interactions?
Cytosine (C) makes up 42% of the nucleotides in a sample of DNA from an organism. Approximately what percentage of the nucleotides in this sample will be thymine (T)?
Draw the structures of adenine and uracil (which replaces thymine in RNA), and show the hydrogen bonding that occurs between them.
(a) DNA and RNA, like proteins, can be denatured to produce unfolded or uncoiled strands. Heating DNA to what is referred to as its “melting temperature” denatures it (the two strands of the double helix become separated). Why does a longer strand of DNA have a higher melting temperature than a shorter one?
The DNA from sea urchins contains about 32% A and about 18% G. What percentages of T and C would you expect in sea urchin DNA? Explain.
If a double-stranded DNA molecule is 22% G, what is the percentage of A, T, and C? Explain.
Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:
d. C T G T A T A C G T T A
Write the base sequence in a complementary DNA segment if each original segment has the following base sequence:
d. A T A T G C G C T A A A
If the DNA double helix in salmon contains 28% adenine, what is the percentage of thymine, guanine, and cytosine? (17.3)
Write the complementary base sequence for each of the following DNA segments
c. G G C C T A C C T T A A C G A C G
Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:
b. 5'CCCCTTTT3'
"Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:
d. 5'CGCGATATTA3'"
Fill in the following table with the analogous nucleic acid structures:
<IMAGE>