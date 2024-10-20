6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities
Stoichiometry
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The oxidation of chromium solid is represented by the following equation:
4 Cr (s) + 3 O2 (g) → 2 Cr2O3 (s)
How many moles of chromium (III) oxide are produced when 34.69 g Cr reacts with excess oxygen gas?
1222
views
6
rank
Multiple Choice
The reaction of potassium chlorate and sucrose is given below:
8 KClO3 + C12H22O11 → 8 KCl + 12 CO2 + 11 H2O
If 2.33 x 10-7 formula units of potassium chlorate are reacted, how many grams of carbon dioxide will be produced?
1009
views
6
rank
Multiple Choice
If the density of ethanol, CH3CH2OH, is 0.789 g/mL, how many milliliters of ethanol are needed to produce 4.8 g of H2O in the following reaction?
CH3CH2OH (l) + 3 O2 (g) → 3 H2O (l) + 2 CO2 (g)
1136
views
6
rank
Textbook Question
How many moles of NiCl_2 can be formed in the reaction of 6.00 mol of Ni and 12.0 mol of HCl?
380
views
Textbook Question
Balance the following equation, and tell how many moles of nickel will react with 9.81 mol of hydrochloric acid. Ni(s) + HCl(aq) → NiCl2(aq) + H2(g)
409
views
Textbook Question
The following diagram represents the reaction of (red spheres) with (blue spheres): How many moles of product can be made from 1.0 mol of A2? From 1.0 mol of B2?
483
views
Textbook Question
Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions: TiO2(S) + 2 Cl2(G) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g) TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s) Write mole ratios to show the relationship between the reactants and products for each reaction.
589
views
Textbook Question
Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions: TiO2(S) + 2 Cl2(G) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g) TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s) How many kilograms of rutile are needed to produce 95 kg of Ti?
422
views
Textbook Question
Titanium metal is obtained from the mineral rutile, TiO2. The process requires multiple steps, as shown in the following reactions: TiO2(S) + 2 Cl2(G) + 2 C(s) → TiCl4(s) + 2 CO(g) TiCl4(s) + 2 Mg(s) → Ti(s) + 2 MgCl2(s) How many moles of TiO2 are needed to form one mole of titanium?
657
views
Textbook Question
The chemical reaction of hydrogen with oxygen produces water. 2H₂(g) + O₂(g) → 2H₂O(g) c. How many moles of H₂O form when 2.5 moles of O₂ reacts?
5630
views
Textbook Question
When table sugar (sucrose, C12H22O11) is heated, it decomposes to form C and H2O. How many grams of carbon are formed by the breakdown of 60.0 g of sucrose?
1050
views
Textbook Question
Although Cu is not sufficiently active to react with acids, it can be dissolved by concentrated nitric acid, which functions as an oxidizing agent according to the following equation: Cu(s) + 4 HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2 NO2(g) + 2 H2O(l) Is 35.0 g of HNO3 sufficient to dissolve 5.00 g of copper?
488
views
Textbook Question
Ethyl alcohol is formed by enzyme action on sugars and starches during fermentation. C6H12O6 → 2 CO2 + 2 C2H6O If the density of ethyl alcohol is 0.789 g/mL, how many quarts can be produced by the fermentation of 100.0 lb of sugar?
579
views
Showing 14 of 14 practice