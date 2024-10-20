8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
Pressure Units
Textbook Question
A tank contains oxygen (O₂) at a pressure of 2.00 atm. What is the pressure in the tank in terms of the following units? b. lb/in.²
Textbook Question
A tank contains oxygen (O₂) at a pressure of 2.00 atm. What is the pressure in the tank in terms of the following units? d. kPa
Textbook Question
A local weather station reports the barometric pressure as 29.5 inHg (inches of Hg). Convert this pressure to torr and to atm.
Textbook Question
On a climb up Mount Whitney, the atmospheric pressure drops to 467 mmHg. What is the pressure in terms of the following units? b. torr
Textbook Question
On a climb up Mount Whitney, the atmospheric pressure drops to 467 mmHg. What is the pressure in terms of the following units? d. Pa
Textbook Question
Use the molar volume to calculate each of the following at STP: a. the number of moles of CO₂ in 4.00 L of CO₂ gas
Textbook Question
In 1783, Jacques Charles launched his first balloon filled with hydrogen gas, which he chose because it was lighter than air. If the balloon had a volume of 31 000 L, how many kilograms of hydrogen were needed to fill the balloon at STP? (8.6)
Textbook Question
Obtain phase diagrams for water and carbon dioxide. Would it be possible to skate on 'dry ice,' that is, solid CO₂?
