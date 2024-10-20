1. Matter and Measurements
Pure acetic acid, which gives the sour taste to vinegar, has a melting point of 16.7 ° C and a boiling point of 118 ° C . Predict the physical state of acetic acid when the ambient temperature is 10 ° C .
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property: b. Hydrogen reacts readily with oxygen.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property: a. Chromium is a steel-gray solid.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property: e. Propane gas is compressed to a liquid for placement in a small cylinder.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property: b. Apple slices turn brown when they are exposed to air.
Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property: a. Neon is a colorless gas at room temperature.
Butane (C₄H₈) is an easily compressible gas used in cigarette lighters. It has a melting point of and a boiling point of - 138.4 degree Celsius and a boiling point of 0.5 degree Celsius. Would you expect a butane lighter to work in winter when the temperature outdoors is 25 degree F? Why or why not?
