In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C6H12O6) according to the following equation: 6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(aq) + 6 O2(g) Estimate ∆H for the reaction using bond dissociation energies from Table 7.1. Give your answer in kcal/mol and kJ/mol. (C6H12O6 has five C―C bonds, seven C―H bonds, seven C―O bonds, and five O―H bonds).