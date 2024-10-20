9. Solutions
Osmosis
9. Solutions
Osmosis
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A semipermeable membrane is placed between the following solutions.
Which solution will increase in volume?
277
views
2
rank
Multiple Choice
Four U tubes each have distilled water in the right arm, a solution in the left arm, and a semipermeable membrane between the arms. If the solute is LiF, which solution is most concentrated?
264
views
1
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Identify the direction of water flow between 2 solutions separates by semipermeable membrane, where are the solute particles.
263
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
If the fluid surrounding a patient's red blood cells is depleted in electrolytes, is crenation or hemolysis more likely to occur?
234
views
2
rank
Textbook Question
Assume that two liquids are separated by a semipermeable membrane, with pure solvent on the right side and a solution of a solute on the left side. Make a drawing that shows the situation after equilibrium is reached.
744
views
Textbook Question
Indicate the compartment (A or B) that will increase in volume for each of the following pairs of solutions separated by a semipermeable membrane:
407
views
Textbook Question
Are the following solutions isotonic, hypotonic, or hypertonic compared with a red blood cell? c. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl
713
views
Textbook Question
What does it mean when we say that a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, whereas distilled water is hypotonic?
702
views
Textbook Question
A pickle is made by soaking a cucumber in brine, a salt-water solution. What makes the smooth cucumber become wrinkled like a prune? (9.6)
364
views
Textbook Question
A semipermeable membrane separates two compartments, A and B. If the levels in A and B are equal initially, select the diagram that illustrates the final levels in a to d: (9.6)
400
views
Textbook Question
Select the diagram that represents the shape of a red blood cell when placed in each of the following a to e: (9.6) a. 0.9% (m/v) NaCl solution
555
views
Textbook Question
Look up the composition of Ringer's solution used in the treatment of burns and wounds. What is the osmolarity of the solution? Is it hypertonic, isotonic, or hypotonic with blood plasma (0.30 osmol)? Discuss possible medicinal reasons for the osmolarity of the solution.
566
views
Showing 15 of 15 practice