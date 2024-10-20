5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
Types of Chemical Reactions
Ibuprofen is used as an anti-inflammatory agent used to deal with pain and bring down fevers. If it has a molecular formula of C13H18O2, determine the balanced combustion reaction when it is subjected to high temperatures.
Multiple Choice
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:
Multiple Choice
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:
Multiple Choice
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:
Textbook Question
Glucose, also known as 'blood sugar' when measured in blood, has the formula C6H12O6. Write the equation for the combustion of glucose with O2 to give CO2 and H2O.
Textbook Question
When table sugar (sucrose, C12H22O11) is heated, it decomposes to form C and H2O. Write a balanced equation for the process.
Textbook Question
Elemental phosphorus exists as molecules of P4. It reacts with Cl2(g) to produce phosphorus pentachloride. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Textbook Question
Magnetite, an iron ore with formula Fe3O4, can be reduced by treatment with hydrogen to yield iron metal and water vapor. Write the balanced equation.
Textbook Question
Balance each of the following by adding coefficients, and identify the type of reaction for each: (7.4, 7.5) b.
Textbook Question
Balance each of the following by adding coefficients, and identify the type of reaction for each: (7.4, 7.5) a.
Textbook Question
If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases, (7.4, 7.5) Reactants → Products c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.
Textbook Question
If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases, (7.4, 7.5) Reactants → Products c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.
Textbook Question
Identify the type of reaction for each of the following as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion: (7.5) d. Zinc replaces copper in Cu(NO₃)₂.
Textbook Question
Propane gas, C₃H₈, undergoes combustion with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water gases. Propane has a density of 2.02 g/L at room temperature. (7.4, 7.8) a. Write the balanced chemical equation.
