8. Gases, Liquids and Solids
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
The relationship between the partial pressure of a gas (P) and the number of moles of that gas (n) is best represented by which of the following graphs?
Two flasks of equal volume and at the same temperature contain different gases. One flask contains 5.0 g of O₂ and the other flask contains 5.0 g of H₂. Is each of the following statements true or false? Explain. (8.1) b. The pressures in the flasks are the same.
At 100 °C, which of the following diagrams (1, 2, or 3) represents a gas sample that exerts the: (8.1) b. highest pressure??
Indicate which diagram (1, 2, or 3) represents the volume of the gas sample in a flexible container when each of the following changes (a to d) takes place: (8.2, 8.3) d. Doubling the atmospheric pressure and doubling the Kelvin temperature.
Indicate which diagram (1, 2, or 3) represents the volume of the gas sample in a flexible container when each of the following changes (a to d) takes place: (8.2, 8.3) c.Atmospheric pressure decreases if temperature does not change.
A balloon is filled with helium gas with a partial pressure of 1.00 atm and neon gas with a partial pressure of 0.50 atm. For each of the following changes (a to e) of the initial balloon, select the diagram (A, B, or C) that shows the final volume of the balloon: (8.2, 8.3, 8.6) d. The Kelvin temperature doubles and half of the gas atoms leak out (P does not change).
At a restaurant, a customer chokes on a piece of food. You put your arms around the person's waist and use your fists to push up on the person's abdomen, an action called the Heimlich maneuver. (8.2) b. Why does it cause the person to expel the food item from the airway?
