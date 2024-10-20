22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Total Energy from Glucose
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Practice this topic
How many total equivalent ATP molecules would be produced from 3 moles of glucose through glycolysis in aerobic environment?
Glycolysis of one molecule of glucose produces 8 ATP molecules. How many ATP molecules are produced from glycolysis of 10 glucose molecules?
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
a. Glycolysis of 1 mol of glucose
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
b. Aerobic conversion of 1 mol of pyruvate to 1 mol of acetyl-CoA
How many moles of ATP are produced by phosphorylation in the following?
c. Catabolism of 1 mol of acetyl-CoA in the citric acid cycle
How many moles of ATP are generated from the catabolism of fructose (by glycolysis) in
(a) liver cells?
How many moles of ATP are generated from the catabolism of fructose (by glycolysis) in
(b) muscle cells?
Is the same net production of ATP observed in the complete oxidation of fructose as is observed in the complete oxidation of glucose? Why or why not?
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
c. 2 pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2CO₂
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
c. 2pyruvate → 2acetyl CoA + 2CO₂