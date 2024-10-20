21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy
The Citric Acid Cycle
Which one of the following enzymes catalyzes the addition of water to the C=C bond in fumarate?
How many final high-energy molecules are produced in phase C of the citric acid cycle?
Write the name for the substrate, enzyme, and product of reaction 6 of the citric acid cycle.
Write the name of the substrate and the enzyme of reaction 8 of the citric acid cycle.
What is the name of the enzyme for the reaction that produces a GTP molecule in the citric acid cycle?
Complete the following net equation for one turn of the citric acid cycle.
Acetyl CoA + __H2O + 3 NAD+ + FAD + GDP + ____ ⭢ CoA + ___NADH + ___H+ + FADH2 + GTP + ___CO2
Look ahead to Figure 21.8 for the citric acid cycle.
a. Draw the structures of the reactants in steps 3, 6, and 8, and indicate which hydrogen atoms are removed in these reactions.
Why, do you suppose, the coenzyme for the reaction in the citric acid cycle that is catalyzed by succinate dehydrogenase is FAD and not NAD⁺?
Identify the participants in the citric acid cycle that contain alcohol groups. Identify these groups as primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohols.
Which of the reactants in the citric acid cycle have two chiral carbon atoms?
Since no molecular oxygen participates in the citric acid cycle, the steps in which acetyl groups are oxidized to CO₂ involve removal of hydride ions and hydrogen ions. What is the acceptor of hydride ions? What is the acceptor of hydrogen ions?
What is the final fate of the carbons in acetyl-CoA after several turns of the citric acid cycle?
Look at the eight steps of the citric acid cycle (Figure 21.8) and answer the following questions:
a. Which steps involve oxidation reactions?
b. Which steps involve decarboxylation (loss of CO₂)?
b. Which steps involve decarboxylation (loss of CO₂)?
c. Which step or steps involve a hydration reaction?
c. Which step or steps involve a hydration reaction?
Look ahead to Figure 21.8 for the citric acid cycle.
b. What class of enzymes carry out these reactions?
We talk of burning food in a combustion process, producing CO₂ and H₂O from food and O₂. Explain how O₂ is involved in the process although no O₂ is directly involved in the citric acid cycle.
The citric acid cycle contains four 4-carbon dicarboxylic acids.
a. Name them.
b. Arrange them in order from least oxidized to most oxidized.
b. Arrange them in order from least oxidized to most oxidized.
How many NADH and how many FADH2 molecules are formed in the citric acid cycle?
What would happen to the citric acid cycle if NADH and FADH₂ were not reoxidized?
Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
a. oxidation and decarboxylation
c. hydration
c. hydration
What is the total NADH and total FADH₂ produced in one turn of the citric acid cycle?
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
b. How is the number of carbon atoms decreased?
d. What are the decarboxylation reactions?
d. What are the decarboxylation reactions?
b. What are the four-carbon compounds?
b. What are the four-carbon compounds?
d. In which reactions are secondary alcohols oxidized?
d. In which reactions are secondary alcohols oxidized?
If there are no reactions in the citric acid cycle that use oxygen, O₂, why does the cycle operate only in aerobic conditions? (18.5)
Match the following ATP yields to reactions a to g: (18.4, 18.5, 18.6)
1.5 ATP 2.5 ATP 7 ATP 10 ATP
12 ATP 32 ATP 36 ATP
d. Acetyl CoA goes through one turn of the citric acid cycle.
Which of the following molecules will produce the most ATP per mole? (18.5, 18.6)
e. α-ketoglutarate or fumarate in one turn of the citric acid cycle
Name the reactions in the citric acid cycle that involve oxidative decarboxylation.
d. Name the reactions where secondary alcohols are oxidized to ketones.
d. Name the reactions where secondary alcohols are oxidized to ketones.