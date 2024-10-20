Skip to main content
20. Carbohydrates
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides

l-Fucose is one of the naturally occurring l monosaccharides. It is present in the short chains of monosaccharides by which blood groups are classified (see the Chemistry in Action “Cell-Surface Carbohydrates and Blood Type” on p. 640). Compare the structure of l-fucose shown in the margin with the structures of α- and ß-d-galactose and answer the following questions.


d. Fucose” is a common name. Is 6-deoxy-l-galactose a correct name for fucose? Why or why not? <IMAGE>

